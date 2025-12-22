Mijem Announces Full Revocation Of Cease Trade Order
|Table of Compensation Excluding Compensation Securities
|Name and Position
|Financial Year ended July 31
|Salary, Consulting Fee, Retainer or Commission ($)
|Bonus ($)
|Committee or Meeting Fees ($)
|Value of Perquisites ($)
|Value of all other Compensation ($)
|Total Compensation ($)
| Stephen Coates
CEO and Director
| 2024*
2023**
| 7,000
2,000
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 7,000
2,000
| Hatem Kawar
CFO
| 2024*
2023**
| 7,000
2,000
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 7,000
2,000
| Laurie Freudenberg
Director
| 2024
2023
| 0
58,308
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
58,308
| Alex Pekurar
Director
| 2024
2023
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| Phuong Dinh
Director
| 2024
2023
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
| 0
0
* For the year ended July 31, 2024, neither the CEO nor the CFO received any direct compensation from the Company. Grove Corporate Services ("Grove"), which is a related entity owned by the CEO, provided managerial services to the Company, that included the services of the CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary. Grove billed the Company $4,000 per month from August 2023 to November 2024 and $1,500 for December 2024, for a total of $28,000. 50% of the amount billed covered the cost of CEO and CFO with the balance allocated for corporate administration, corporate and accounting support.
** For the year ended July 31, 2023, Grove billed the Company $1,500 per month only for the months of April to July 2023 for a total of $6,000. 66% of the amount billed covered the cost of CEO and CFO with the balance allocated for corporate administration, corporate and accounting support.
Following the issuance of FFCTO the Company was suspended from trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Issuer will apply to the CSE to lift the suspension of its common shares.
For further information, please contact:
Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward- looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".
Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.
Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
