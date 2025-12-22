MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Inspiration Energy Arranges $200,000 Financing

December 22, 2025 5:30 PM EST | Source: Inspiration Energy Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) (OTCID: ISPNF) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000 from the sale of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company at $0.05 per unit (each, a " Unit ").

Each Unit will comprise one common share (each, a " Unit Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the subscriber to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") for a 36-month period after the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ ( ).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Charles Desjardins

CEO, President and Director

Phone: 604-808-3156

Email: ...gy

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ).

