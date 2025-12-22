MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Brian Morales Change of Ownership in Waverley Resources Ltd.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Brian Morales (the " Acquiror "), an officer of Waverley Resources Ltd. (the " Issuer " or the " Company "), announces the following transactions that resulted in a change of ownership in the Company:

a) a private transaction whereby the Acquiror disposed of 6,250,000 common shares of the Issuer at a deemed price of $0.01 per share to a third party pursuant to a share purchase agreement (" Disposition "); and

b) the issuance to the Acquiror from Treasury of 200,000 common shares of the Issuer at a deemed price of $0.01 per share for services rendered (the " Acquisition ").

Following the Sale and Acquisition, the Acquiror now owns 200,000 common shares of the Company or 0.57% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

The Disposition and Acquisition was made for investment purposes by the Acquiror. The investment will be evaluated, and the investments increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. As of the date of this release, the Acquiror has no immediate future intention to acquire additional securities of the Issuer or to dispose of securities of the Issuer that he owns or over which he exercises control or direction.

A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR+ at . To obtain a copy of the report, contact the Acquiror at (416) 648-8995.

"Brian Morales"

Brian Morales

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX

Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

