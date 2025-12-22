403
Russia Renews Solidarity With Venezuela, Expresses Concern Over US Naval Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Russia expressed "full support" for Venezuela on Monday, as the South American country confronts a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers by US forces deployed in the Caribbean.
In a phone call, the foreign ministers of the two allied countries blasted the US actions, which have included bombing alleged drug-trafficking boats and more recently the seizure of two tankers, Russia foreign ministry said in a press release.
"The ministers expressed their deep concern over the escalation of Washington's actions in the Caribbean Sea, which could have serious consequences for the region and threaten international shipping," the Russian foreign ministry said of the call between ministers Sergei Lavrov and Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil.
"The Russian side reaffirmed its full support for and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and people in the current context," the statement added.
"The ministers agreed to continue their close bilateral cooperation and to coordinate their actions on the international stage, particularly at the UN, in order to ensure respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs," the statement said.
The UN Security Council is due to meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the mounting crisis between Venezuela and the United States after a request from Caracas, backed by China and Russia. (end)
