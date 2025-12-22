403
Spain Remains Top As Kuwait Holds Position In Final FIFA World Rankings Of '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Monday released its latest update of the FIFA World Ranking for 2025 with Spain continuing to lead the global standings ahead of reigning world champions Argentina while Kuwait maintained preserved their global ranking of 135th with 1.105.10 points gaining 1.85 points compared to the previous update.
FIFA said that the distribution of teams within the top 50 remains almost identical to that at the close of last year with clear dominance from UEFA nations alongside representation from CONMEBOL CAF, the AFC and Concacaf.
France held the third position England 4th Brazil 5th Portugal 6th the Netherlands 7th Belgium 8th Germany 9th and Croatia the 10th retained their positions without change.
FIFA explained that the December 2025 edition of the FIFA Men's World Ranking the last of the year followed a total of 42 international matches with the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 having taken center stage.
On the Arab front Morocco moved within touching distance of the top 10 after clinching the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 title, finishing 11th worldwide trailing Croatia by just 0.54 points. Runners-up Jordan jump two places to reach 64th globally after their run to the final.
The most notable movement in the ranking was Kosovo standing out after a stellar year, emerging as one of the year's standout sides following a significant haul of points. Vietnam and Singapore also climbed the rankings after positive results throughout 2025. (end)
