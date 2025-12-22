403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Decision To Establish Settlements In West Bank A Blatant Violation Of Int'l Law - Belgium
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on Monday that the announcement by the Israeli security cabinet to establish and legalize 19 settlements in the West Bank constitutes a "blatant and unacceptable violation of international law."
In a statement posted on social media platform X, Prevot added that the move represents a "deliberate opposition to the two-state solution," stressing that this solution "remains the best and only option capable of guaranteeing lasting security for both Palestinians and Israelis."
The Belgian foreign minister noted that his country "continues its efforts in support of international law and peace, for the benefit of all parties." (end)
arn
In a statement posted on social media platform X, Prevot added that the move represents a "deliberate opposition to the two-state solution," stressing that this solution "remains the best and only option capable of guaranteeing lasting security for both Palestinians and Israelis."
The Belgian foreign minister noted that his country "continues its efforts in support of international law and peace, for the benefit of all parties." (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment