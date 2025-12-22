Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Decision To Establish Settlements In West Bank A Blatant Violation Of Int'l Law - Belgium


2025-12-22 07:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on Monday that the announcement by the Israeli security cabinet to establish and legalize 19 settlements in the West Bank constitutes a "blatant and unacceptable violation of international law."
In a statement posted on social media platform X, Prevot added that the move represents a "deliberate opposition to the two-state solution," stressing that this solution "remains the best and only option capable of guaranteeing lasting security for both Palestinians and Israelis."
The Belgian foreign minister noted that his country "continues its efforts in support of international law and peace, for the benefit of all parties." (end)
