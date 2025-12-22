403
Bangladesh Missions In India Suspend Visa Services Amid Growing Tension
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Bangladesh suspended visa services on Monday in its High Commission in New Delhi and its Mission in Tripura in the backdrop mounting tension between the two neighboring countries.
The Press Trust of India said quoting informed sources that the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Consulate in Tripura suspended visa services following security concerns in wake of a protest by Hindutva hardliners in front of the two missions.
The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi informed in a notice that in view of unavoidable circumstances visa services have been suspended.
Earlier, Indian missions in Bangladesh had also suspended visa services following protests in front of the Indian missions demanding the return of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who had fled to India in 2024 after massive students-led protests toppled her government. (end)
