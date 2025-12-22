403
India, Afghanistan Discuss Ways Of Building Cooperation In Health Sector
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities said on Monday that India and Afghanistan held extensive discussions to strengthen cooperation in health sector.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that Afghan Minister of Public Health Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali who visited India from 16-21 December held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda to explore cooperation in health sector.
"India reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian assistance and healthcare cooperation, with a focus on the long-term supply of medicines," the statement said.
In a symbolic gesture, cancer medicines and vaccines were handover reflecting India's continued support to the medical needs of the Afghan people.
"A larger consignment of medicines, vaccines, and a 128-slice CT scanner is being dispatched to Afghanistan to strengthen its healthcare system," the ministry said.
The Afghani minister also met with the Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and discussed ongoing healthcare-related development projects, formation of a Joint Working Group on Health, establishment of cancer treatment facilities in Afghanistan, and sending a team of medical doctors to Afghanistan for capacity-building programs for Afghan doctors.
During his meeting with Minister of State at the Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, the Afghan Health Minister discussed opportunities for knowledge exchange and cooperation in education, research, and regulation of traditional medicines, with the aim of strengthening Afghanistan's healthcare system.
The Afghan delegation also visited the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi and a few other hospitals.
The delegation held meetings with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited.
Interactive business sessions with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India were also held to strengthen cooperation. (end)
