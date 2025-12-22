Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-12-22 07:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Under the auspices of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the ceremony for inking the engineering-supply-construction contract for building Mina Mubarak Al-Kabeer (port) on Boubyan island was singed.

BRUSSELS -- Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said that the announcement by the Israeli security cabinet to establish and legalize 19 settlements in the West Bank constitutes a "blatant and unacceptable violation of international law."

MOSCOW -- Russia expressed "full support" for Venezuela as the South American country confronts a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers by US forces deployed in the Caribbean.

MUSCAT -- Kuwait's national shooting team on Monday won two more medals in the Arab Pistol and Rifle Shooting Championship. (end) mb

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

