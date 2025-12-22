Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
BRUSSELS -- Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said that the announcement by the Israeli security cabinet to establish and legalize 19 settlements in the West Bank constitutes a "blatant and unacceptable violation of international law."
MOSCOW -- Russia expressed "full support" for Venezuela as the South American country confronts a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers by US forces deployed in the Caribbean.
MUSCAT -- Kuwait's national shooting team on Monday won two more medals in the Arab Pistol and Rifle Shooting Championship. (end) mb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment