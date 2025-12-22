JP Nadda To Lay Foundation For Medical Colleges In MP's Dhar, Betul

New Medical Colleges in Dhar and Betul

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that Union Minister JP Nadda would lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges in Dhar and Betul districts on Tuesday (December 23). Chief Minister Yadav made the announcement during the pre-cabinet address to ministers at the secretariat in Bhopal. Union Minister Nadda reached Indore on Monday evening and CM Yadav welcomed him on the occasion.

"Four medical colleges will be established in the state under the PPP model. The foundation stone-laying ceremonies for medical colleges in Dhar and Betul districts will be held on December 23. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda will perform Bhoomi Poojan for these two medical colleges on Tuesday," the CM said.

He further informed that Nadda would first lay the foundation stone and inaugurate other development works in Dhar in the forenoon and thereafter proceed to Betul, where he would lay the foundation stone and inaugurate medical college-related and other development works in the afternoon.

Amit Shah's Visit for Development Works

The Chief Minister further informed that Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah would visit the state on December 25 and would participate in the event to be held in Gwalior and Rewa on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On the occasion, works worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore will be inaugurated and foundation stones will be laid, and letters of intent/allotment orders will be distributed to investors. The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate a fair in Gwalior, after which he will proceed to Rewa to participate in an Agriculture and Farmers' Conference.

Metro Rail Expansion

Additionally, CM Yadav highlighted that Indore and Bhopal, the two major cities of Madhya Pradesh, have now become part of an ultra-modern public transport network through Metro rail services. He stated that the Central Government has also approved the construction of a 3.3-kilometre underground Metro stretch in Indore. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Manohar Lal for these initiatives.

Bhopal Metropolitan Area Unveiled

Furthermore, the CM also informed that the map of the state's first 'Bhopal Metropolitan Area' was also unveiled and it comprises Bhopal district along with the adjoining districts of Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Sehore, and Narmadapuram. The area will comprise a total of 12 urban bodies and 30 tehsils, covering around 2,524 villages with a total geographical area of 12,099 square kilometres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)