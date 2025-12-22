Hockey C'ship: Hat-Tricks Galore As Roundglass, Salute Academy Win

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Salute Hockey Academy, Sail Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy recorded wins on the opening day of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat on Monday, according to a release.

Pool C Match Results

In Pool C, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a 11-1 victory against Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy. Varinder Singh (9', 53', 54') and Karan Kumar (22', 29', 38'), both scored hat-tricks, while Arjandeep Singh (7', 60') and Arshdeep Singh (19', 34') contributed with a brace each. Ankit (14') also scored for the winners, while Alfesh Rajakbhai Musagara (50') scored the only goal for Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy.

In the same pool, Salute Hockey Academy secured a 7-1 against Cheema Hockey Academy. Saurabh Kumar (21', 39', 40') bagged a hat-trick for his side, with Yogender Saini (12'), Arun (14'), Sunny (49') and Pankaj (56') also getting on the scoresheet, after Saihbaz Singh (7') had opened the scoring for Cheema Hockey Academy.

Pool B Action

In Pool B, Sail Hockey Academy registered a 3-1 win against HAR Hockey Academy. Bikash Kaetha (36'), Arun Lakra (40'), and Captain Dinesh Barla (60') got on the scoresheet for the winners. Jatin (50') scored the lone goal for HAR Hockey Academy.

Army Boys Sports Company also prevailed 3-1 against Markandeshwar Hockey Academy in the same pool. Arjun (9'), opened the scoring for the former, with Captain Prasnt Aind (27', 50') bagging a brace. Meanwhile, Garv Gill (3') scored the only goal of the game for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy.

Pool D Highlights

In Pool D, Khushbir Singh (34') scored the only goal of the game, helping S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy to a 1-0 win against Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. (ANI)

