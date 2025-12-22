Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pentagon Inks Deal With Elon Musk's Xai

2025-12-22 07:00:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The U.S. Department of War on Monday announced a new agreement with Elon Musk's AI startup xAI for the deployment of the latter's capabilities on the department's AI platform.

GenAI is the War Department's AI platform. Under the deal, xAI's frontier AI systems, based on the Grok family of models, will be embedded directly into GenAI. The integration is targeted for initial deployment in early 2026 and will allow all military and civilian personnel to use xAI's capabilities at Impact Level 5 (IL5), enabling the secure handling of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in daily workflows, the department said.

Impact Level 5 (IL5) is a US Department of Defense (DoD) cloud security classification for handling highly sensitive Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and National Security Systems (NSS) data. 

AsiaNet News

