NFR Renames High-Speed Locomotive To Honour Martyr Captain Chowdhary

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice and valour of Captain Sunil Kumar Chowdhary, Sena Medal and Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) awardee of 7/11 Gorkha Rifles, by rechristening WDP4B Locomotive No. 40024 at the Siliguri Diesel Locomotive Shed in his honour.

A Symbol of Resilience and Service

"During counter-insurgency operations in Assam, he displayed exceptional courage and leadership, for which he was awarded the Sena Medal. For his conspicuous gallantry beyond the call of duty and supreme sacrifice, he was posthumously conferred the Kirti Chakra. The high-speed 4500 HP WDP4B twin stroke diesel locomotive, known for its consistent performance even under adverse operating conditions, symbolises resilience, endurance and service, values that resonate strongly with both Indian Railways and the Armed Forces," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

Honouring the Armed Forces in the North-East

He further said that, by dedicating this locomotive, NFR honours the courage and sacrifice of the Armed Forces and paramilitary personnel who safeguard the nation against internal and external threats.

"The dedication holds special significance for the North-Eastern region and the Siliguri Corridor, areas with a long and deep association with the Gorkha Regiments, whose role has been pivotal in safeguarding India's strategic frontiers and ensuring peace and stability in the region," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

A Moving Tribute Across the Network

He also said that Indian Railways, the lifeline of the nation and a vital enabler of connectivity in the North-East, proudly associates itself with this legacy of valour.

"As Locomotive No. 40024 moves across the railway network, it will stand as a moving tribute, reminding railway men and citizens alike of the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said. (ANI)

