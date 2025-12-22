Dhami Launches Rs 77 Cr Projects In Almora Under Outreach Campaign

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday laid the foundation stones for 32 development projects worth at least Rs. 77.25 crores, while participating in a multi-purpose camp organised at Tadikhet in Almora district under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign. During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with local residents and inspected stalls set up by various government departments. Through this camp, eligible beneficiaries were provided with on-the-spot benefits of several public welfare schemes, and public grievances were resolved immediately.

Rs 77.25 crore for Almora development

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 32 development projects worth approximately Rs. 77.25 crores in Almora district. This included the foundation laying of 9 schemes worth Rs. 47.85 crores and the inauguration of 23 schemes worth Rs. 29.40 crores. The Chief Minister also made several important announcements related to development works in the Ranikhet Assembly constituency. The announcements made by the Chief Minister include the construction of embankments and pedestrian pathways along the Gagas and Ramganga rivers in Bhikiyasain development block, construction of mini stadiums at Government Inter Colleges in Devlikhet, Chaunaliya, Khirkhet and Bhujan, upgradation of the Sanna Irrigation Lifting Scheme, approval of Rs. 1 crore for the construction of an NCC ground/stadium in Ranikhet, expansion and beautification of Ranijheel in Ranikhet, and construction of a helipad in the Ranikhet Assembly constituency.

'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar'

Addressing thousands of villagers present at the camp, Chief Minister Dhami said that the government is continuously working to ensure that administrative services and facilities are made easily accessible to people within their own areas. Along with making most government services available online, multi-purpose camps are being organised regularly to ensure quick, on-the-spot resolution of public grievances. Through the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign, the government has taken governance and administration directly to the people. He urged citizens to actively participate in camps organised at the Nyay Panchayat level and to freely share their problems and suggestions so that effective and timely solutions can be ensured.

State's progress under PM Modi's guidance

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is setting new benchmarks of development and prosperity. Infrastructure related to roads, education, healthcare, drinking water and other essential sectors is being strengthened even in remote mountainous villages. The government is also working continuously towards establishing Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world, with focused efforts on the revival and beautification of the Manaskhand's ancient temples, while preserving the spiritual sanctity of the state, Dhami assured.

Curbing migration and strengthening economy

Highlighting efforts to curb migration from hill areas, the Chief Minister said that concrete steps are being taken to strengthen the local economy and promote tourism. As a result of these sustained efforts, Uttarakhand is achieving new milestones across various sectors. According to the survey report of the Migration Prevention Commission, a significant 44 per cent increase in reverse migration has been recorded.

Focus on women empowerment

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is fully committed to the welfare of Matrishakti (women). To ensure greater participation of women in all fields, a 30 per cent reservation for women has been implemented in government services. Several effective initiatives have been launched to make women self-reliant. More than 1.68 lakh women in the state have become "Lakhpati Didis," creating a new milestone in women's empowerment.

Specific projects in Ranikhet

Speaking about development works in the Ranikhet Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said that several important projects are currently underway. To ensure the availability of clean and safe drinking water, construction work is in progress for the Bhavani Devi Drinking Water Scheme at a cost exceeding Rs. 17 crores, and the Bhatrojkhan Ramganga Pumping Drinking Water Scheme at a cost of Rs. 5 crores. (ANI)

