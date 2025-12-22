Congress Warns Against Aravalli Order, Calls It Threat To Ecology

Congress Leaders Warn Against Aravalli Order

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday warned that the ecological balance of the entire NCR region will fall if the new order on the Aravalli Hills is implemented. "If the new order on the Aravallis is implemented, the ecological balance of this entire region, several states, or half of Hindustan will be destroyed. The Aravalli mountain range protects Delhi, Haryana, and the agriculture of this entire area from the sand coming from the Thar Desert. The Aravallis make a very significant contribution to maintaining this entire balance... If anyone even touches the Aravallis, they will be considered an enemy of this country, of this entire region," Khera told ANI.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also echoed the sentiment and said, "Our entire ecology will be disturbed, and the Aravalli range provides protection to the entire NCR. If we allow illegal mining to continue, what will we leave behind for our future generations? On 26th, in Jaipur, the student union and all our colleagues are organising a march to seek support for protecting the Aravalli range..."

Government and Supreme Court Clarify Stance

Meanwhile, the Union Environment Ministry has also issued a detailed clarification, stating that no new mining leases will be allowed until a comprehensive study is undertaken, in line with the Supreme Court's November 20 order.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Environment Ministry to prepare a Mining Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli range before granting any new leases. With the definition now operational, the court has ordered that no fresh mining leases be issued until the MPSM is finalised, a move officials say acts as a preventive shield against immediate ecological damage.

About the Aravalli Range

The Aravalli range is a 670-kilometre-long mountain range in the north-western part of India. The highest elevation of the range has been recorded at 1,722 metres. The hill starts near Delhi, passes through Haryana, Rajasthan, and ends in Gujarat.

The highest peak of the range is known as Guru Shikhar, in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The Aravalli range is the oldest fold-mountain belt in India, dating back around 2 billion years. (ANI)

