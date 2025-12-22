Los Angeles County Agencies To Promote Soluna, Expanding Access To Free Mental Health Support For Youth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The free state-funded digital platform, already available to California youth ages 13-25, will reach more young people through coordinated county efforts

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES - Public agencies across Los Angeles County will increase their outreach to give more youth in Los Angeles access to Soluna, California's free mental health and well-being platform for young people. Last month, the board unanimously approved a measure directing county departments that regularly serve youth to promote the free app and website, which is currently available to all California youth ages 13-25.

Soluna is part of the California Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI) from the California Department of Health Care Services, a major initiative that seeks to expand youth mental health access across California. The initiative funds a range of programs intended to reach young people in everyday settings and reduce the barriers that have historically kept many from getting timely care.

“We're grateful to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for helping even more young people discover Soluna, the free mental-health and well-being platform funded by the California Department of Health Care Services and the state's first-in-the-nation CYBHI program,” said Dr. Tully, Vice President for Partnerships at Kooth, the makers of Soluna.“By strengthening this partnership with L.A. County, we're ensuring that more young people can reach safe, professional support.”

Soluna is a safe and accessible resource designed specifically for California's youth ages 13-25. With Soluna, young people have immediate access to 1:1 coaching, self-guided tools, a moderated peer-support community, and clinically-informed content to help develop life skills and build resilience. In addition to these on-demand supports, Soluna's trained Care Navigators connect young people with local, community-based services when they need a higher level of care or assistance with critical real-world resources, like food, housing, or financial aid.

The board's motion, led by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and Supervisor Holly Mitchell, recognizes that Los Angeles County is home to more than two million young people who continue to face increasing mental and emotional health challenges. County departments that regularly serve youth-such as Youth Development, Children and Family Services, Parks and Recreation, Public Social Services, Probation, the Office of Education, and the L.A. County Library-are trusted community touchpoints that can play a pivotal role in connecting young people with Soluna.

Soluna is California's free digital mental health and well-being platform for youth ages 13-25, funded by the California Department of Health Care Services through the California Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI). Available via app and web, Soluna provides immediate access to mental health coaching, self-guided tools, peer support, and connections to local resources. Soluna is created by Kooth, a leading digital mental health company. Learn more at solunaapp.





