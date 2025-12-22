Brenna Skipper Becomes F2onsite's Vice President Of Sales & Client Engagement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- F2OnSite, a nationwide provider of onsite IT services and project delivery, today announced the appointment of Brenna Skipper as Vice President of Sales & Client Engagement.

Skipper most recently served as Director of Engagement & Solutions at F2OnSite, where she led account management strategy, strengthened client engagement frameworks, and implemented KPIs to support scalable growth and consistent service delivery. In her new role, she will oversee account management, sales, marketing, strategic accounts and client engagement initiatives across all of F2's Labor as a Service practice lines.

“Brenna brings a new sense of energy and urgency to F2. Of course, she has strong operational discipline, but she really excels at uncovering what will make our customers successful. That's a unique skill that Brenna has, and customers appreciate someone who understands what their success looks like.” said Donny F. Lauderback, Founder and President of F2OnSite.“Brenna is a born leader and people gravitate towards her, so we anticipate that she will play a key role as we continue to expand and serve customers across the U.S. and Canada.”

Prior to F2OnSite, Skipper held senior sales and leadership roles at The Select Group, supporting enterprise clients in the energy and utilities sector, and at 5-Star Staffing Solutions, where she led sales strategy, recruiting, and organizational growth.

She began her career at Robert Half.

Skipper holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of South Florida and recently completed Harvard Business School's Negotiation Mastery program.

About F2OnSite

F2OnSite provides Labor as a Service IT services solutions nationwide including project delivery, staffing, and infrastructure support across enterprise, retail, healthcare, and data center environments, with coverage in more than 24,000 ZIP codes across the U.S. and parts of Canada, with regional presence in Dallas, Boston, Austin, Charlotte and Miami