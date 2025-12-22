Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Serves As Placement Agent In Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.'S $4.3 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a premier investment banking firm, announces its role as exclusive placement agent in a $4.3 million registered direct offering for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT).

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing cancer treatments, entered into definitive agreements with accredited investors for the purchase and sale of shares of Common Stock and pre funded and investor warrants. The entire transaction has been priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.

The offering consisted of 1,051,342 Common Units or Pre Funded Units. Each Common Unit included one share of Common Stock and one Common Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $3.96. Each Pre Funded Unit included one Pre Funded Warrant with an exercise price of $0.00001 and one Common Warrant. The public offering price per Common Unit was $4.09 and $4.08999 per Pre Funded Unit. The Common Warrants are immediately exercisable and expire sixty months from issuance.

Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $4.3 million. Net proceeds, together with existing cash, are expected to support general corporate purposes and working capital.

“This transaction highlights our continued commitment to supporting innovative life sciences companies through tailored capital solutions,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities.“Lixte continues to advance a compelling clinical program in oncology, and we appreciate the opportunity to support the Company at this important stage.”

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP served as counsel to Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. Kaufman and Canoles, P.C. served as counsel to Spartan Capital Securities, LLC.

The registered direct offering was conducted pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC website.

About Spartan Capital Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full service investment banking firm providing capital markets advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory services to institutional clients and growth oriented companies. The firm delivers customized solutions aligned with long term client objectives.

For more information, visit .

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cancer therapies targeting novel biological pathways. Its lead compound, LB 100, a first in class PP2A inhibitor, has demonstrated favorable tolerability and activity in clinical studies. Ongoing clinical trials include Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma and Metastatic Colon Cancer.

For more information, visit .

