Best Texas Credit Pros Expands Statewide Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Best Texas Credit Pros, LLC, a credit repair company operating throughout Texas since 2017, continues to provide credit restoration services from three physical locations while serving clients statewide. The company maintains offices in Fort Worth, Dallas, and League City, offering services to residents across major metropolitan areas including Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Arlington, and Galveston.

The company specializes in reviewing credit reports from the three major bureaus - TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian - to identify and dispute inaccuracies such as late payments, collections, charge-offs, bankruptcies, repossessions, tax liens, judgments, foreclosures, and duplicate or outdated items. Services include customized dispute letters, credit building guidance, one-on-one support, and an online cloud portal for real-time progress tracking.

Best Texas Credit Pros employs multiple methodologies including Metro 2 Compliance and Factual Dispute Methodology, combined with attorney rebuttal letters and strengthened by notarized limited power of attorney documentation. The company reports that clients often see initial improvements within 35 to 45 days, with significant changes occurring within six months, though results vary based on individual circumstances.

Operating under Texas Finance Code § 393.002, the company emphasizes compliance with federal regulations including the Fair Credit Reporting Act and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Best Texas Credit Pros offers upfront pricing and a money-back guarantee if no items are removed or corrected within 180 days.

The company maintains partnerships with real estate agents, mortgage officers, and auto dealers through an affiliate program that allows professionals to refer clients and track case progress. With over 15 years of combined experience in the credit repair industry, the team works with loan officers and real estate agents statewide to help clients achieve homeownership goals.

Best Texas Credit Pros has accumulated 145 five-star reviews on Google Maps with an average 4.9 rating, and maintains additional reviews on Trustpilot, Birdseye, and Yelp. The company has been featured on Best Company, Top Ten Reviews, CashNet, Expertise, and Zillow.

The Fort Worth headquarters is located at 1751 River Run, Suite 200, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Additional locations include 13101 Preston Road in Dallas and 2600 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 300, in League City. More information is available at the company's website.

