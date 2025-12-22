Five Below, Inc. Announces Participation In The 2026 ICR Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for the kid and the kid in all of us, today announced that management is currently scheduled to host a fireside chat at the 2026 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live at . An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The company plans to release its holiday sales results on January 12, 2026, prior to the market open.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,900 stores in 46 states. For more information, please visit or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

