TOMI Environmental Solutions Expands Footprint In Cell And Gene Therapy Sector With Multi-Stage Steramist Ihp Implementation At A New Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Site

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.(“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today that a leading Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) manufacturer has adopted SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology for its commercial-scale facility. This multi-staged implementation strengthens the facility's Contamination Control Strategy (CCS) to meet the rigorous current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) requirements for developing novel genetic disease therapies.

The client has invested in multiple SteraMist systems to facilitate surface treatment and automated room fogging, ensuring the highest standards and safety. To provide a seamless transition to commercial production, the partnership includes TOMI's comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) development package and Installation and Operational Qualification (IQ/OQ) package performed by the TOMI Qualification Team.

"This collaboration reflects the continued adoption of SteraMist iHP technology across the biopharmaceutical sector, particularly in the rapidly evolving Cell and Gene Therapy market," said James Cherrey, TOMI's Director of Product Compliance and Manufacturing.“As CGT manufacturers transition from development to commercial-scale production, there is an increasing need for validated, scalable contamination control solutions. This multi-stage implementation demonstrates our ability to support that progression with a comprehensive, turnkey approach that aligns with cGMP requirements and long-term operational needs.”

To reset the laboratory space to an operational environment, TOMI's iHP Corporate Service team will perform a comprehensive whole-facility fogging service. This service covers all critical areas, including manufacturing suites, quality control labs, and support spaces, ensuring the environment is sterile for critical pharmaceutical processes.

The rapid expansion of Cell and Gene Therapy and 503B compounding is driving a critical need for next-generation sterilization. TOMI remains at the forefront of this shift, providing specialized expertise and scalable solutions tailored to the stringent requirements of these high-growth sectors.

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHPTM produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

