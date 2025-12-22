Horizon Bank Announces Appointment Of Senior Vice President, Director Of Human Resources, Pam Zarazee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Bank, a commercial banking subsidiary of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC), announced today the appointment of Pam Zarazee as the Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources.

As Director of Human Resources, Zarazee will be responsible for leading Horizon Bank's human resource function and will have oversight of the Bank's talent management, employee engagement, and compensation functions. In her role, she will also join Horizon Bank's Senior Leadership Team and engage with Horizon's Executive team, helping to advance Horizon Bank's winning, Advisor-driven culture.

“Pam's proven experience in employee development and engagement, succession planning, HR technology, and compensation design will quickly bring significant value to the organization as she works alongside the highly talented team within our current HR department,” President and CEO Thomas Prame stated.“Throughout her career across a variety of industries, Pam has been recognized as a leader focused on enhancing company culture through employee-focused talent plans, establishing platforms for meaningful two-way employee feedback, and aligning people strategies with business goals. She has also been acknowledged for her thoughtful development and implementation of training curriculums, M&A integration, and benefit design.”

"I am truly honored to join Horizon Bank and look forward to collaborating with such a talented team across all areas of the bank. I'm excited to contribute to a growing organization that values its people and their development," stated Zarazee.

Zarazee earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources and Business from Indiana University and a Master's degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $6.7 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank and

Contact: Thomas Prame

Chief Executive Officer and President

Phone: (219) 814-5983