California Water Service Grants $186,000 To Nine Fire Departments To Help First Responders Enhance Life-Saving Efforts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help fire departments in the utility's local service areas better serve their communities, California Water Service (Cal Water) has named the nine recipients of its seventh annual Firefighter Grant Program. These nine fire departments will share more than $186,000 to augment their rescue and emergency services.

“As a trusted water provider, we work each day to provide firefighters the reliable water they need to protect our communities. As a valued community partner, it is important to us to go a meaningful step further,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO.“By helping to fund the purchase of some of the critical resources and equipment our fire departments need, we can help our local heroes better protect our communities.”

From larynogoscopes for pre-hospital emergency care to ventilation fans and gas detection equipment, the 2025 grants will offset costs associated with fire protection, personal protective equipment, training, and firefighter wellbeing. This year's recipients include:



Bakersfield Fire Department, for specialized equipment that will support the department's Urban Search and Rescue response capability by enhancing the functionality of the GK1935 Shelter System, which serves as a deployable base of operations during significant incidents, disasters, or rescue missions.

Chico Fire Department, for new gas detection equipment that will enhance firefighter safety and improve the department's ability to protect the public from unseen hazards.

City of Lomita, to help make local fire station improvements.

Los Angeles County Fire Department, to support its K9 search and rescue dog program.

Salinas Fire Department, for video laryngoscopes to provide pre-hospital emergency care, which are designed to enhance the quality of life-saving interventions.

San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, for three 3,000-gallon SnapTanks, which are portable, collapsible water storage systems designed for rapid deployment in emergency and firefighting operations.

South San Francisco Fire Department, for one LION Smart Dummy Thermal Manikin to more accurately simulate victims during fire training exercises.

Stockton Fire Department, for essential wildland personal protective equipment and advanced wildland training to strengthen firefighter safety and operational readiness during wildland and wildland-urban interface incidents. Visalia Fire Department, for four Tempest VS-1.2 battery-powered positive pressure ventilation fans that will replace aging, gasoline-powered ventilation units mounted on front-line engines.



The firefighter grants are funded through Cal Water's philanthropic giving program and do not affect customer rates.

