Atlas Welcomes Chris Robinson As Director Of Nuclear Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With more than two decades of experience in the nuclear industry, Robinson will lead Atlas' Nuclear business, advancing safe and sustainable clean nuclear solutions.

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, has announced Chris Robinson as Director of Nuclear Services. Robinson will be based in the firm's Idaho Falls office, where Atlas has supported the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) for years, most recently helping with the Oklo Aurora powerhouse project, as well as the U.S. Department of Energy's long-term cleanup mission at the INL and the Spent Fuel Handling project, among others key projects.

Robinson has held a variety of management roles in the nuclear sector and is known for driving innovation, optimizing reliability and lifecycle cost and fostering collaboration with utilities, vendors and government stakeholders.

Before joining Atlas, Robinson founded a nuclear consulting firm, advising global clientele on the development, licensing and strategic planning of new nuclear and nuclear fuel cycle projects. During this time, he provided guidance on advanced nuclear reactor technologies, regulatory compliance and project feasibility. His focus was in supporting the potential expansion of nuclear power in the Nordic nations, and he advised on Poland's first nuclear projects.

“Atlas has been a trusted partner in the nuclear industry for years, delivering excellence through every phase of a nuclear project's lifecycle. We are excited to have Chris Robinson leading Atlas' nuclear business and growing Atlas' nuclear service capabilities in Idaho and across the country,” says Tom Price, Atlas President of Infrastructure.

Prior to launching his firm, Robinson held various positions at GE Vernova, most recently serving as an Engineering Director on the Steam Power team, where he led a globally matrixed team of engineers responsible for refurbishment and retrofit projects for installed-base nuclear customers. In this role, Robinson provided 24/7 customer support, drove innovation to enhance reliability and introduced ISO strategies to streamline operations. Additionally, he oversaw all nuclear engineering and quality aspects for a $5 billion project pipeline and was recognized for his outstanding contribution on commissioning an advanced steam turbine generator controls retrofit during a provincial grid emergency.

Atlas brings expertise in Nuclear Quality Assurance, and excellence in construction materials testing to support nuclear rules, codes and standards, as well as accredited quality management systems. The company's comprehensive nuclear service program supports the design, development, construction, maintenance and modernization of nuclear assets-helping facilities operate with confidence.

About Atlas Technical Consultants:

Atlas provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, consulting and quality management services from more than 100 locations nationwide. With a talent base of 3,500 and $685 million in revenue, we deliver infrastructure and environmental solutions to public- and private-sector clients. To learn more about Atlas, visit and follow us on LinkedIn | X | Facebook.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Lori Irvine Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications... Carolyn King Director of Communications...