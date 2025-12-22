Voices Of Experience: Alumni Edition Dinner At Stanton University

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- We were thrilled to welcome students, alumni, and faculty to our Voices of Experience – Alumni Edition Dinner at the Stanton University Anaheim Campus. The evening was all about real conversations, shared experiences, and learning from those who have navigated the program and their careers.

At Stanton University, we promise growth, opportunity, and the tools to succeed in both academic and professional pursuits. The event created a relaxed and inspiring space for students to hear directly from alumni about their journeys, challenges, and successes. It was incredible to see how education, persistence, and community continue to shape meaningful careers.

We kicked off the evening with Amlumina, who shared insights into their innovative work and emphasized the value of applied learning and strategic thinking in professional growth.

Eng. Vladamire Konko, owner of Konko Construction Corporation in Inglewood, spoke about how his MBA sharpened his decision-making, financial planning, and leadership abilities. The program gave him the confidence to manage larger projects, lead stronger teams, and grow his business successfully.

Next, Ms. Noura Sweed,, shared how her MBA at Stanton University helped her grow from an R&P Case Manager to a Health Navigator and Grant Owner at Church World Service. She highlighted how the program strengthened her leadership, management, and communication skills, empowering her to make a real difference in refugee support and nonprofit work.

We also heard from Long Nguyen, an MBA student and owner of Afcultures Inc. (Authentic Fabrication). He shared how his graduate studies are helping him refine his strategic thinking, leadership, and business vision while applying new knowledge directly to his company.

May Nguyen, a Master's graduate in MIS, discussed how the MIS program enhanced her technical and analytical skills, sparked her research interests, and inspired her to pursue a doctoral degree. Her story underscored resilience, curiosity, and aligning academic pursuits with long-term goals.

The dinner was filled with meaningful conversations, practical advice, and plenty of networking in a warm and welcoming environment. Alumni encouraged students to embrace challenges, stay persistent, and make the most of their academic journey.

We are grateful to all alumni, students, and faculty who made the evening so memorable. Events like this celebrate the power of community, shared knowledge, and the impact of Stanton University's programs in shaping future leaders.