Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Piedmont, South Carolina

PIEDMONT, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest boutique community, Waterford Pointe, is coming soon to Piedmont, South Carolina. This intimate riverside community will feature only 28 luxury single-family homes on spacious wooded home sites, including some with water views and direct access to the Saluda River. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.

Waterford Pointe is nestled in a private, gated enclave adjacent to the Saluda River, offering estate-sized home sites of up to three acres. The community's modern two-story home designs range from 3,543 to over 4,680 square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. Select home designs also include basements with options to finish for versatile entertaining spaces and more. Homes at Waterford Pointe will be priced from the low $900,000s.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









"Waterford Pointe is an exceptional community offering spacious homes and stunning wooded home sites, some with water views and direct access to the river, all in a prime location close to Greenville," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "This unique boutique community will provide home shoppers with a luxurious lifestyle in an intimate setting."

Residents of Waterford Pointe will enjoy convenient access to everyday amenities and local transit options, with downtown Greenville located just 10 miles away. The community is also assigned to top-rated public schools in Anderson School District One, including Powdersville Elementary School, Powdersville Middle School, and Powdersville High School.

Waterford Pointe will be located at 201 Waterford Pointe Drive in Piedmont. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Waterford Pointe, call (866) 232-1719 or visit.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

