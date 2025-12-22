Levinson Axelrod Launches Community Scholarship To Support New Jersey Students Entering Community College & Trade School

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Levinson Axelrod, P.A., a leading New Jersey personal-injury law firm with more than 85 years of service in the region, today announced the launch of the Levinson Axelrod Community Scholarship-a new scholarship program designed to help high-school seniors who plan to pursue education at a community college or trade school after graduation. The scholarship will award $1,000 to eligible students based on their academic record, chosen career pathway, and a creative submission that articulates their goals and commitment.

“At Levinson Axelrod, we've seen how quickly life can change through injury or hardship, but we've also seen how education and opportunity can transform lives,” said Richard Levinson, Senior Shareholder of Levinson Axelrod.“With the Levinson Axelrod Community Scholarship, we're investing in young people who are choosing to pursue practical, skilled careers through community colleges and trade programs-pathways that power our local economy and provide real opportunity. We're proud to partner with area schools and encourage students to apply.”

Who is eligible: Eligible candidates are high-school seniors (or equivalent) graduating from schools in New Jersey, who plan to enroll in a certificate-, trade-, or community-college program in the upcoming academic year. Selection will be based on a combination of academic achievement, demonstrated commitment to the chosen field, and the quality of the applicant's submission.

Award details: The selected recipient(s) will receive a $1,000 award that can be applied toward tuition, tools, supplies, or other costs associated with their post-graduation program. Recipients will be announced for the 2026/2027 academic school year, and the award will be paid upon verification of enrollment in the trade or community college program.

“Trade schools, certificate programs, and two-year colleges are powerful engines for opportunity and workforce development,” said Richard Levinson.“By focusing on this often under-recognized pathway, Levinson Axelrod is helping students who might otherwise face financial barriers to launch their careers.”

Levinson Axelrod's legacy is rooted in helping injured workers and accident victims navigate difficult times, founded in 1939 by Jacob Levinson and now one of the largest injury-focused law firms in New Jersey. Levinson Axelrod continues to extend that commitment to the next generation of students who are preparing to build their futures.

For more information about the Levinson Axelrod Community Scholarship or to submit your school to the firm, visit