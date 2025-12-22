Alvotech's Financial Calendar For 2026
March 18, 2026: Q4 2025 – full-year 2025
May 6, 2026: Q1 2026
August 19, 2026: Q2 2026 – first six months
November 11, 2026: Q3 2026 – first nine months
March 10, 2027: Q4 2026 – full-year 2026
June 3, 2026: Annual General Meeting (held in Luxembourg)
Please note that all dates are subject to change.
Alvotech Investor Relations
Balaji Prasad (US)
Benedikt Stefánsson, VP (IS)
Patrik Ling, VP (SE)
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment