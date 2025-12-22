403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Westie Foundation Of America Celebrates 2025 Successes
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Westie Foundation of America, Inc. (WFA ), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of the West Highland White Terrier breed announces successes of its 2025 efforts including the launch of a new health book, the selection of the first recipient of a new veterinary scholarship program, research grants funded by WFA, research studies supported by WFA, as well as a new development for a cancer screening program.
“This year marks one of progress and advancement across the board for the Westie Foundation of America,” said Kay McGuire, DVM, MS, VP of Health for the WFA.“We are proud of the efforts donors made possible including promising research that we believe will lead to improvements in the health and lives of Westies and other dogs.”
WFA Launches Newest Edition of The Westie Health Book
The WFA is releasing the newest edition of The Westie Health Book. It's available by free download (for the full book or for individual chapters) or hard copies of the book may be purchased for $37 each or 3 for $100.
“This health book makes a terrific gift for dog owners and their veterinarians,” said Bebe Pinter, President of the WFA. Not all veterinarians see many Westies in their practice but as the breed grows in popularity, the book can be a good go-to resource. In addition, many of the conditions covered in the book are relevant to other canine breeds.“We are pleased to have this new edition that provides reliable information on the health of the Westie,” said Pinter.
The new edition includes new chapters on obesity and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (a condition in which digestive enzymes are lacking or reduced in the pancreas) and a significantly expanded section on cancer. In addition, chapters have been updated from previous versions including topics such diet and pet safety, as well as other medical conditions that can occur in the breed. The book was produced by the WFA in partnership with the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. Visit the WFA website to learn more and to download or order hard copies of the book at .
WFA Awarded the First Scholarship in New Veterinary Scholarship Program
In September, the WFA announced the first recipient of The Westie Foundation of America/Thomas and Roxanne Austin Veterinary Scholarship program. Briana Guerra, a first-year vet student at University of California Davis (UC Davis), was named the inaugural scholarship recipient as part of a new program that was launched in 2024 to support the next generation of veterinarians who have a keen interest in the Westie breed and who strive for veterinary excellence. The program is centrally focused on the UC Davis veterinary program renowned for its excellence in veterinary medicine, training and innovation.
2025 efforts to fight health conditions occurring in Westies:
Pulmonary Fibrosis (also known as Westie Lung Disease in canines):
International dog owners asked for their pets to be included in a drug study in canines suffering from lung scarring – a study previously available only in the United States. WFA announced the global expansion of the study investigating a 4-Methylumbelliferone or“4MU”, a drug that inhibits hyaluronic acid for the treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF), sometimes also called Westie Lung Disease (WLD). The study was expanded to include West Highland White Terriers,“Westies,” and other canines suffering from the deadly lung disease and living virtually anywhere in the world. The study name is“4MU for Palliation of Pulmonary Fibrosis in Dogs.” To request information about the study and enrollment, email the WFA at....
Cancer:
WFA partnered in a diagnostic screening for cancer using Raman spectroscopy.
WFA, AKC Canine Cancer and Health Research Partnership (CCHRP) with Dr. John Robertson and Rametrix Technologies, Inc. (RTI) launched a cancer-screening research project, starting a Phase 2 study for screening dogs for cancer. The study is actively recruiting urine samples from canines to develop a cancer screening test for dogs. For more information, contact....
Superficial Pyoderma and Atopic Dermatitis:
The WFA partnered with AKC Canine Health Foundation on the AKC Canine Health Foundation Grant #3166-A and supporting investigators Domenico Santoro, DVM, MS, DrSc, PhD, and Aline Rodrigues Hoffman, DVM, PhD who are evaluating the Effects of Diluted Sodium Hypochlorite on Skin Microbiome in Dogs with Superficial Pyoderma and Atopic Dermatitis at the University of Florida. WFA and AKC Canine Health Foundation are also funding a second grant for research into Canine Pyoderma - AKC Canine Health Foundation Grant #3215-A. Ching Yang, DVM, PhD is investigating the role of staphylococcus pseudintermedius, phenol-soluble modulins (PSMs) in canine pyoderma at Long Island University. To learn more, contact the WFA at....
Philanthropic Advances
The WFA launched two major donor-funded endowments that in 2025 continued to focus on two of the most deadly and confounding conditions afflicting the breed. The Thomas & Roxanne Austin Endowment for Atopic Dermatitis (with current research underway in Switzerland) and the Karen R. Here Endowment for Research in Cancer Affecting West Highland White Terrier Dogs Fund (current research is being carried out with Rametrix Technologies, Inc.). Other donors may also designate gifts to these endowments or donate separately.
The WFA held its annual online auction fundraiser supports the work of our all-volunteer team and it launched a new social media presence with a Facebook page. Join the page and interact with the WFA and other Westie lovers at: .
To make a tax-deductible donation to support efforts to improve the lives of Westies and other canines, donate at: /donate.
About The Westie Foundation of America, Inc.
The Westie Foundation of America, Inc. is a non-profit organization recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 organization. The WFA mission is to provide financial aid and other support for the medical research to benefit the health and quality of life of West Highland White Terriers, and to develop and communicate information regarding the health care, breeding, and quality of life of Westies to Westie owners, Westie breeders, and veterinarians.
“This year marks one of progress and advancement across the board for the Westie Foundation of America,” said Kay McGuire, DVM, MS, VP of Health for the WFA.“We are proud of the efforts donors made possible including promising research that we believe will lead to improvements in the health and lives of Westies and other dogs.”
WFA Launches Newest Edition of The Westie Health Book
The WFA is releasing the newest edition of The Westie Health Book. It's available by free download (for the full book or for individual chapters) or hard copies of the book may be purchased for $37 each or 3 for $100.
“This health book makes a terrific gift for dog owners and their veterinarians,” said Bebe Pinter, President of the WFA. Not all veterinarians see many Westies in their practice but as the breed grows in popularity, the book can be a good go-to resource. In addition, many of the conditions covered in the book are relevant to other canine breeds.“We are pleased to have this new edition that provides reliable information on the health of the Westie,” said Pinter.
The new edition includes new chapters on obesity and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (a condition in which digestive enzymes are lacking or reduced in the pancreas) and a significantly expanded section on cancer. In addition, chapters have been updated from previous versions including topics such diet and pet safety, as well as other medical conditions that can occur in the breed. The book was produced by the WFA in partnership with the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. Visit the WFA website to learn more and to download or order hard copies of the book at .
WFA Awarded the First Scholarship in New Veterinary Scholarship Program
In September, the WFA announced the first recipient of The Westie Foundation of America/Thomas and Roxanne Austin Veterinary Scholarship program. Briana Guerra, a first-year vet student at University of California Davis (UC Davis), was named the inaugural scholarship recipient as part of a new program that was launched in 2024 to support the next generation of veterinarians who have a keen interest in the Westie breed and who strive for veterinary excellence. The program is centrally focused on the UC Davis veterinary program renowned for its excellence in veterinary medicine, training and innovation.
2025 efforts to fight health conditions occurring in Westies:
Pulmonary Fibrosis (also known as Westie Lung Disease in canines):
International dog owners asked for their pets to be included in a drug study in canines suffering from lung scarring – a study previously available only in the United States. WFA announced the global expansion of the study investigating a 4-Methylumbelliferone or“4MU”, a drug that inhibits hyaluronic acid for the treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF), sometimes also called Westie Lung Disease (WLD). The study was expanded to include West Highland White Terriers,“Westies,” and other canines suffering from the deadly lung disease and living virtually anywhere in the world. The study name is“4MU for Palliation of Pulmonary Fibrosis in Dogs.” To request information about the study and enrollment, email the WFA at....
Cancer:
WFA partnered in a diagnostic screening for cancer using Raman spectroscopy.
WFA, AKC Canine Cancer and Health Research Partnership (CCHRP) with Dr. John Robertson and Rametrix Technologies, Inc. (RTI) launched a cancer-screening research project, starting a Phase 2 study for screening dogs for cancer. The study is actively recruiting urine samples from canines to develop a cancer screening test for dogs. For more information, contact....
Superficial Pyoderma and Atopic Dermatitis:
The WFA partnered with AKC Canine Health Foundation on the AKC Canine Health Foundation Grant #3166-A and supporting investigators Domenico Santoro, DVM, MS, DrSc, PhD, and Aline Rodrigues Hoffman, DVM, PhD who are evaluating the Effects of Diluted Sodium Hypochlorite on Skin Microbiome in Dogs with Superficial Pyoderma and Atopic Dermatitis at the University of Florida. WFA and AKC Canine Health Foundation are also funding a second grant for research into Canine Pyoderma - AKC Canine Health Foundation Grant #3215-A. Ching Yang, DVM, PhD is investigating the role of staphylococcus pseudintermedius, phenol-soluble modulins (PSMs) in canine pyoderma at Long Island University. To learn more, contact the WFA at....
Philanthropic Advances
The WFA launched two major donor-funded endowments that in 2025 continued to focus on two of the most deadly and confounding conditions afflicting the breed. The Thomas & Roxanne Austin Endowment for Atopic Dermatitis (with current research underway in Switzerland) and the Karen R. Here Endowment for Research in Cancer Affecting West Highland White Terrier Dogs Fund (current research is being carried out with Rametrix Technologies, Inc.). Other donors may also designate gifts to these endowments or donate separately.
The WFA held its annual online auction fundraiser supports the work of our all-volunteer team and it launched a new social media presence with a Facebook page. Join the page and interact with the WFA and other Westie lovers at: .
To make a tax-deductible donation to support efforts to improve the lives of Westies and other canines, donate at: /donate.
About The Westie Foundation of America, Inc.
The Westie Foundation of America, Inc. is a non-profit organization recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 organization. The WFA mission is to provide financial aid and other support for the medical research to benefit the health and quality of life of West Highland White Terriers, and to develop and communicate information regarding the health care, breeding, and quality of life of Westies to Westie owners, Westie breeders, and veterinarians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment