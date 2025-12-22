Ninepoint Partners Announces Ninepoint 2026 Flow-Through Limited Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce that the Ninepoint 2026 Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the“Partnership”) has filed a preliminary prospectus (the“Prospectus”) in connection with its offering of limited partnership units (the“Units”). A receipt for the Prospectus has been issued by the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Units are being offered at a price per Unit of $25.00 with a minimum subscription of 100 Units ($2,500).

The Partnership intends to provide liquidity to limited partners through a rollover to the Ninepoint Resource Fund Class in the period between January 15, 2028 and February 28, 2028.

I n vestme n t Ob je c t i ve of t h e P a rt n e rs hi p

The Partnership's investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation and significant tax benefits for limited partners by investing in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares (as defined in the Prospectus) and other securities, if any, of Resource Issuers (as defined in the Prospectus).

Attr a ct i v e T ax- R e du ct i o n B e n e f its

Flow-through partnerships are one of the most effective tax reduction strategies available to Canadians. Ninepoint anticipates that investors participating in the Partnership will be eligible to receive a tax deduction of approximately 100% of the amount invested.

Reso u rc e E x p e r t i se

The Partnership has retained Ninepoint to provide investment, management, administrative and other services to the Partnership. Nawojka Wachowiak, a senior portfolio manager with Ninepoint, will have primary responsibility for the execution of the Partnership's investment strategy. Most recently, Ms. Wachowiak was a portfolio manager at a competitor, specializing in metals and mining. Ms. Wachowiak will be supported by Jason Mayer, a consultant with Ninepoint, in executing the Partnership's investment strategy.

Agents

The offering is being made through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Dominion Securities Inc. which includes CIBC World Markets Inc., TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Manulife Wealth Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CI Investment Services Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Ventum Financial Corp. and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions“expects”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Partnership. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Partnership's and Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Partnership and Ninepoint believe the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Partnership nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

A p re l i m ina r y p r osp e ctu s c o n ta in i n g i m po rt an t in f or m at i on re l at in g t o t h es e s ec u r i t i e s h as b een f il e d w i th sec u r i t i es c o m m iss i o n s or s i m ilar au t h o r i t i e s in all t h e p ro vin ce s a n d terr i tories of C anada. The preli m inary p r ospectus is s t ill sub j ect to c o m p letion or ame nd me n t . Co pi e s o f t h e p rel i m inary prosp e ctus m ay be obtained f r om one of the dealers n oted a b ove. Th ere wi ll n ot b e any sa l e or any acce p ta n c e of an of f e r to bu y the sec u rit i es un t i l a recei p t f or t h e f i n al p r os p e ct u s h as b e en i ss u e d .