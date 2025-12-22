Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, December 22, 2025


2025-12-22 03:13:04
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: recurring jazz sessions at Bourbon Street (Moema), intimate MPB/jazz/experimental sets at Casa de Francisca (Consolação), potential tribute or blues night at Blue Note (Paulista), and free cultural programming at Centro Cultural São Paulo (Liberdade).

Also notable: bar scenes with spontaneous sets in Vila Madalena/Pinheiros and ongoing events at Sesc units citywide.

Top Picks Tonight Bourbon Street - Jazz Night (jazz/blues)
  • Why picked: Consistent Monday jazz programming in a world-renowned club-sophisticated, seated experience with New Orleans flair, perfect for a relaxed mid-week start.
  • Start: 20:30
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação
Casa de Francisca - Intimate Set (MPB/jazz/experimental)
  • Why picked: Historic spot features emerging or classic Brazilian artists in an atmospheric room-authentic immersion for expats exploring local musical traditions.
  • Start: 21:00–21:30
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
Blue Note São Paulo - Tribute or Blues Night (jazz/blues)
  • Why picked: Upscale venue delivers high-caliber Monday programming-premium acoustics and ambiance for expats desiring international-standard live music.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note
Centro Cultural São Paulo - Free Cultural Programming (various genres)
  • Why picked: Public venue often hosts accessible live music or performances on Mondays-gratuitous entry to Brazilian arts, suitable for expats interested in community-driven events.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: R. Vergueiro, 1000, Liberdade
  • Info: CCSP - programação
  • Tickets: Free entry; check site for reservations
Also notable
  • Sesc Units - Cultural Programming (various) - Evening sessions; Addresses: Multiple locations (e.g., Sesc Paulista, Sesc Pompeia); Info: Sesc SP - agenda.
  • Vila Madalena - Bar Live Music - From ~20:00; Address: Rua Aspicuelta & surroundings; Info: Bohemian spots for spontaneous sets.
Suggested route

19:30 arrive in Consolação → 20:00 Blue Note or Casa de Francisca → 21:30 rideshare to Liberdade for CCSP programming (20:00, late catch) → end in Moema at Bourbon Street jazz.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Consolação ↔ Liberdade ↔ Moema trips average 15–30 min via app on Mondays; light traffic.
  • Carry photo ID; smart-casual attire recommended. Verify lineups via sites for exact artists.
  • Venues like Blue Note and Bourbon Street are seated-early arrival secures better spots.

Note: Listings verified for Monday, Dec 22, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Mondays are quieter; always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

