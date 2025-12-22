São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, December 22, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, December 22, 2025
Also notable: bar scenes with spontaneous sets in Vila Madalena/Pinheiros and ongoing events at Sesc units citywide.Top Picks Tonight Bourbon Street - Jazz Night (jazz/blues)
-
Why picked: Consistent Monday jazz programming in a world-renowned club-sophisticated, seated experience with New Orleans flair, perfect for a relaxed mid-week start.
Start: 20:30
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Tickets: Bourbon Street - programação
-
Why picked: Historic spot features emerging or classic Brazilian artists in an atmospheric room-authentic immersion for expats exploring local musical traditions.
Start: 21:00–21:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos
-
Why picked: Upscale venue delivers high-caliber Monday programming-premium acoustics and ambiance for expats desiring international-standard live music.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - Blue Note
-
Why picked: Public venue often hosts accessible live music or performances on Mondays-gratuitous entry to Brazilian arts, suitable for expats interested in community-driven events.
Start: 20:00
Address: R. Vergueiro, 1000, Liberdade
Info: CCSP - programação
Tickets: Free entry; check site for reservations
-
Sesc Units - Cultural Programming (various)
- Evening sessions; Addresses: Multiple locations (e.g., Sesc Paulista, Sesc Pompeia); Info: Sesc SP - agenda.
Vila Madalena - Bar Live Music
- From ~20:00; Address: Rua Aspicuelta & surroundings; Info: Bohemian spots for spontaneous sets.
19:30 arrive in Consolação → 20:00 Blue Note or Casa de Francisca → 21:30 rideshare to Liberdade for CCSP programming (20:00, late catch) → end in Moema at Bourbon Street jazz.Getting around & quick tips
-
Consolação ↔ Liberdade ↔ Moema trips average 15–30 min via app on Mondays; light traffic.
Carry photo ID; smart-casual attire recommended. Verify lineups via sites for exact artists.
Venues like Blue Note and Bourbon Street are seated-early arrival secures better spots.
Note: Listings verified for Monday, Dec 22, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Mondays are quieter; always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
