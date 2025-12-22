403
Centauro Heads North: Brazil's Army Puts Heavy Armor On The Venezuela Border
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil's Army has confirmed that the Centauro II-BR will be prioritized for Roraima, sharpening its deterrence posture on the Venezuela frontier.
The initial distribution is set. Twelve vehicles will go to the 18th Mechanized Cavalry Regiment (18o RC Mec) in Boa Vista.
Another 12 are slated for the 13th Mechanized Cavalry Regiment (13o RC Mec) in Pirassununga, within the 11th Infantry Brigade, picked for rapid deployment. Later batches are expected to go to frontier units in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, and Mato Grosso do Sul.
The acquisition covers 98 vehicles under a €900 million contract. The timeline is less tidy. Public schedules point to the North receiving the first vehicles by late 2026.
A separate force-development track described in specialist reporting points to“experimentation” deliveries from August 2027, with training and buildup extending into 2028 before full operational capability.
The confirmation came at a senior handover ceremony in São Paulo, where Army commander Gen. Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva repeated a disciplined motto-“silence, rectitude, and readiness”-hours before the Supreme Court concluded coup-plot-related convictions involving military figures.
Roraima Anchors Security Migration and Power Projection
Roraima is already an operational center of gravity, supported by a network of special frontier platoons across the Arco Norte.
Operação Acolhida supports Venezuelan arrivals; a Senate report counted 1,264,631 Venezuelan entries from 2018 to February 2025, with 74% via Roraima, and said more than 149,000 people were relocated to 1,079 municipalities.
Press accounts also put the Army's 2025 spending on Acolhida at about R$10 million ($1.9 million). Meanwhile, Operação Catrimani II targets illegal mining in Yanomami territory.
The Defense Ministry says it imposed about R$500 million ($94 million) in losses and seized key equipment and mercury.
With U.S. pressure rising after a tanker interception and blockade threats, Brazil is signaling that the Arco Norte will be guarded with more than presence.
Roraima will be first in line for the Centauro II-BR, an 8x8 vehicle with a 120 mm cannon.
The shift overlaps with Venezuela spillover risk and major missions in Roraima, from migrant support to illegal-mining crackdowns.
Brazil is buying 98 Centauros for €900 million, and fielding may run from 2026 into 2028.
