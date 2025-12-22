403
Lula Warns A U.S.Venezuela Clash Could Ignite A New Hemispheric Crisis
Washington is squeezing Venezuela's oil trade, increasing the risk of confrontation at sea.
Brazil and Mexico are pushing de-escalation as neighbors pressure Caracas on detentions.
Any sustained export hit could tighten supply and lift global oil prices.
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says a U.S. armed intervention in Venezuela would be a“humanitarian catastrophe.”
At the Mercosur summit he called it a dangerous precedent and warned that, decades after the Falklands/Malvinas War, South America is again being shadowed by extra-regional military power.
The warning followed a new U.S. step aimed at Venezuela 's main revenue stream. On December 16, U.S. President Donald Trump announced what he called a“total and complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers moving into and out of Venezuela.
Enforcement signals soon followed. Reporting described the pursuit and stopping of a tanker carrying about 1.8 million barrels of Venezuela's Merey crude bound for China.
Caracas denounced the actions as“piracy.” Beijing said they violate international law, turning an oil dispute into a wider power test.
The flow numbers explain the alarm. Analysts cited in coverage said Venezuela's December shipments were running above 600,000 barrels per day, with China the biggest buyer.
Some assessments warned that sustained pressure could remove close to 1 million barrels per day from the market. Disruption is already visible.
Millions of barrels have been reported sitting on vessels off Venezuela as traders seek discounts and contract changes to price in risk. PDVSA has reportedly authorized some unsanctioned supertankers to depart, a sign of improvisation to keep exports moving.
Mercosur's message is not unified. Lula and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum urged moderation and pointed to the United Nations as a route to prevent bloodshed, with Mexico signaling willingness to mediate.
Separately, Argentina's Javier Milei, Paraguay's Santiago Peña and Panama's José Raúl Mulino, plus officials from Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru, backed a statement urging Venezuela to release arbitrarily detained people immediately and guarantee due process.
Online, short clips of Lula's warning and the tanker actions spread quickly, sharpening positions.
