Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bangladesh: Minority Protest Mob Lynching Of Dipu Chandra Das


2025-12-22 03:12:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Minority groups and Hindu religious organisations in Bangladesh staged a protest in Dhaka following the mob lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh. Demonstrators gathered outside the National Press Club, demanding justice, accountability, and stronger protection for minorities amid rising concerns over targeted violence.

MENAFN22122025007385015968ID1110514064



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search