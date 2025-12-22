Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Actor Vijay's Christmas Joy: TVK Chief Lights Up Mahabalipuram Celebration


Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and superstar Vijay joined festive Christmas celebrations in the historic beach town of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, spreading cheer among fans and locals. The actor-turned-politician was seen exchanging greetings, cutting a cake, and mingling warmly at the event, signaling his growing political outreach ahead of 2026 polls.

