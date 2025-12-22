Uttarakhand Govt Dedicated To Women's Empowerment, Says CM Dhami

Commitment to Women's Empowerment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that his government is working with full dedication for the welfare and empowerment of women in the state, with a focus on increasing their participation across all sectors.

Speaking to ANI in Almora, CM Dhami said the upliftment of women remains one of the top priorities of the state government. He highlighted that efforts have been made to ensure greater participation of women in education, health, entrepreneurship and employment. "In this direction, we have implemented a 30 per cent reservation for women in government services in the state," the Chief Minister said.

CM Dhami further stated that the government is also working towards making women self-reliant by strengthening livelihood opportunities, particularly in rural areas. He said initiatives under the Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission are being actively implemented to promote economic independence among women. The Chief Minister reiterated that empowering women socially and economically is key to the overall development of the state and assured continued support through focused policies and welfare schemes.

Promoting Sports Culture in Uttarakhand

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister inaugurated the "Sansad Khel Mahotsav" at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Stadium in Almora. The sports festival was launched on Monday to promote the Fit India, Fit Uttarakhand vision.

According to a state government release, under CM Dhami's leadership, a new sports culture has taken shape in the state. Sports infrastructure is being developed at scale, and under the new sports policy, athletes' talent is being recognised and encouraged across Uttarakhand.

Nationwide Push for Grassroots Sports

Earlier on December 21, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025-26 in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, adding further momentum to the nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots sporting culture.

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav aims to encourage community participation, foster sportsmanship and identify emerging local talent by organising a range of sporting activities across constituencies nationwide.

As part of the inaugural programme in Majuli, a half-marathon was organised with two categories: one for male participants and the other for female participants. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with approximately 1,000 runners across age groups and across three distance categories.

Prize money was awarded to both male and female runners, with Rs 50,000 for the winner, Rs 15,000 for the first runner-up, Rs 7,000 for the second runner-up, Rs 5,000 for the third runner-up and Rs 3,000 for the fourth runner-up, acknowledging the dedication and sporting spirit of the participants. The launch of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav in Jorhat reaffirms the commitment to promoting fitness, youth empowerment and an inclusive sporting culture, while fostering community spirit and encouraging local sporting talent across the region. (ANI)

