Indian Women's Cricket Team Visits Vizag Temple Ahead Of 2Nd T20I

Women in Blue Seek Blessings at Vizag Temple

The Indian women's cricket team visited the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam on Monday ahead of the second T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka.

Indian players Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Amarpreet Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gowd and Sri Charani visited the temple in Vishakhapatnam, which is a prominent pilgrimage centre in the district. Umpires DS Lakshmi and Brinda Rathi also visited the temple.

Temple officials extended a traditional reception to the players upon their arrival. Assistant Executive Officer Tirumaleswara Rao and Supervising Officer K Venkateswara Rao welcomed the team with customary temple honours.

The cricketers offered prayers to the presiding deity, participated in special rituals within the sanctum sanctorum, and also embraced the sacred Kappasthambham within the temple premises. Following the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Vedic blessings to the players.

Temple authorities later felicitated them with sacred silk garments and prasadam. The players expressed hope for continued success for the country and sought divine blessings for future victories.

First T20I Recap: India Secures Dominant Win

India Women will take on Sri Lanka Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 22. The Women in Blue kicked their five-match series off with a comprehensive eight-wicket win against the neighbouring country.

Jemimah Rodrigues starred in India Women's dominant win, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls with 10 fours while chasing a target of 122. India completed the chase in just 14.4 overs.

Jemimah also equalled Mithali Raj's record of four 50-plus T20I scores against Sri Lanka. She shared a 54-run second-wicket partnership with Smriti Mandhana and an unbeaten 55-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained not out on 15.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Women posted 121/6, with Vishmi Gunaratne top-scoring with 39. Deepti Sharma led India's bowling with economical figures of 1/20, while Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani picked up a wicket each. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)