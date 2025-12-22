Farooq Abdullah Prays For More Snow, Lauds Vande Bharat In Kashmir

National Conference (NC) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday emphasised the importance of adequate snowfall for the Valley, saying snow is crucial for the region's ecology, water resources and overall wellbeing.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah said he was praying for more snowfall in the coming days, underlining its significance for agriculture, horticulture and water availability in Jammu and Kashmir. " Highlighting improvements in connectivity, the NC chief also lauded the introduction of the Vande Bharat train service in the Kashmir Valley, calling it a major relief for people.

Hails Vande Bharat for All-Weather Connectivity

"The Vande Bharat train in the Valley has eased travel for people. In the absence of flights or road blockages, trains will be very beneficial," Abdullah said, noting that reliable rail connectivity ensures smoother movement of passengers and essential supplies.

Kashmir often experiences disruptions to air and road connectivity during winter due to snowfall and adverse weather. The railway link, particularly high-speed and modern train services, is seen as a key step towards strengthening all-weather connectivity in the region.

Abdullah's remarks come amid ongoing winter conditions in the Valley, with residents and stakeholders hoping for sustained snowfall to replenish water sources while also welcoming improved transport infrastructure to mitigate seasonal challenges.

Winter Sets In: Sonamarg Sees First Snow, Srinagar Shivers

Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, covering the region in a thick blanket of white, while Srinagar continues to experience a persistent cold wave with foggy mornings.

In Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, residents and tourists enjoyed a winter wonderland as snow settled on vehicles, buildings, and roads. As the snow continued to fall, many enjoyed activities such as snowball fights and morning walks, soaking up the scenic beauty.

Tourists expressed delight at the snowfall. A visitor from Assam said, "We enjoyed it after leaving the hotel in the morning. Due to the cold, we have to wear double clothes and caps. Snowfall needs to happen. We thought about that before coming here, and everyone would enjoy the visit more if snow came."

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a -4°C change in the temperature from December 20 as the cold wave continues in the area, according to IMD. Heavy fog is visible in the visuals near Dal Lake, with boat rides and sightseeing still operating.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a dip in temperature, with a -4°C change from December 20, as the cold wave continues in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense fog has been reported over areas like Dal Lake, although boat rides and sightseeing continue, giving the city a picturesque winter ambience.

Authorities have advised residents and visitors to take precautions against the cold and monitor weather updates, especially in areas prone to sudden snowfall and fog. (ANI)

