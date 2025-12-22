US Offers $3,000, Free Flights For Illegal Immigrants To Self-Deport

US Increases Self-Deportation Bonus to $3,000

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday (local time) raised the self-deportation stipend from USD 1,000 to USD 3,000 for illegal immigrants who self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year. Immigrants will also receive a "free flight home," according to a statement from Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, "Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported, and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. During the Christmas Season, the US taxpayer is so generously tripling the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a USD 3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year."

Arrest Threatened for Those Who Don't Comply

The Homeland Security Secretary added that the illegal immigrants will be arrested if they do not self-deport. "Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don't, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return," Noem said.

Details of the 'CBP Home' Self-Deportation Program

Immigration crackdown has been one of the top agendas for US President Donald Trump since he took office. Earlier in May, the Department of Homeland Security announced financial and travel assistance to facilitate illegal immigrants to travel back to their home country through the CBP Home App.

Any illegal immigrant who used the CBP Home App to self-deport received a stipend of USD 1,000, paid after their return to their home country was confirmed through the app. DHS called self-deportation a "dignified way to leave the US" and said that it would allow them to avoid being encountered by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Program Aims to Reduce Deportation Costs

DHS also said in a statement that it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 per cent. As of May, the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal immigrant was USD 17,121. (ANI)

