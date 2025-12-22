Why Is Trump Administration Cracking Down On H-1B Visa Workers? JD Vance Cites 'True Christian Politics'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance has defended the Trump administration's decision to impose stricter rules on the H-1B visa programme, stating that the measure represents what he described as a“true Christian politics” that prioritises American workers and their dignity in economic policy.

While addressing the annual Turning Point USA convention, Vance argued that Christian principles should guide the government's overall approach to economic and labour policy, rather than being confined solely to social issues.

“A true Christian politics, it cannot just be about the protection of the unborn or the promotion of the family, as important as those things absolutely are. It must be at the heart of our full understanding of government," Vance stated, according to News18.

Framing immigration and employment policy as a moral concern, Vance argued that the administration's approach reflects a belief in the dignity of labour. He questioned why companies that relocate jobs overseas are penalised, explaining that such measures stem from the view that meaningful work and the people who do it deserve respect and protection within the country.

He said the same line of thinking also shaped the administration's stance on skilled worker visas. Vance explained that limits on programmes such as H-1B visas were imposed without congressional involvement because the administration viewed it as unethical for companies to sidestep American workers in favour of lower-cost labour abroad.

Meanwhile, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev noted that a significant number of Trump's decisions are being contested in the Supreme Court, as per ANI. He said that around 20 US states have contested the steep increase in the H-1B visa fee, highlighting a broader pattern in which many of Trump's policy moves have been challenged in court. However, he added that despite these challenges, a considerable number of those decisions have ultimately been upheld by the judiciary.

He added,“That is one. Secondly, the states that have challenged Trump on this H-1 B visa fee are all Democratic. So obviously, they are in opposition to the Republican Party, which is Trump's party. They would certainly seek to oppose Trump's policies. But yes, fundamentally speaking, the fee that Trump has imposed of $100,000 for a H1B visa for the first time is definitely very, very steep and forget the states, H1B visa being protested by 20 states, including California.”



