Who Was Helen Siff? 'Modern Family', 'Will & Grace' Actor Dies At 88

Helen Siff, a veteran character actress whose face appeared in dozens of beloved television shows and films, has died at the age of 88.

Actress Helen Siff dies at 88 due to prolonged illness

She passed away on 18 December 2025 in Los Angeles due to complications from surgery following a long, painful illness, her family announced. Siff was widely praised by colleagues for her professionalism and for making even the smallest role memorable.

“Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set,” the family said in a statement to both outlets. "She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told.”

Siff's career spanned more than five decades and included over 70 screen credits across television, film and stage. She first appeared on television in 1981 in the drama 'Lou Grant' and went on to build a steady body of work throughout the 1980s and beyond. Her early film work included a small role as a cashier in the classic 'The Karate Kid' (1984).

On television, Siff became known to audiences through guest appearances on a wide range of popular series. Her credits included episodes of 'Cagney & Lacey', 'Silver Spoons', 'L.A. Law', 'Doogie Howser', 'M.D.', 'Married... With Children', and later sitcoms such as 'Will & Grace' and 'Modern Family'. She also appeared in 'Scrubs', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'My Name Is Earl' and 'Good Trouble', among many others.

In cinema, she appeared in a variety of films over the years. These ranged from the light-hearted 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan' (2008) to the Coen brothers' 'Hail, Caesar!' (2016), as well as roles in 'Rocky' (1976), 'Big Top Pee-wee' (1988), 'Earth Girls Are Easy' (1988) and 'City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold' (1994).

Siff also had a presence on stage. Notably, she originated the role of Helga in the 1993 off-Broadway production of Grandma Sylvia's Funeral, and appeared in plays such as Lilies of the Field, Lost in Yonkers and Over the River and Through the Woods.

Helen Siff is survived by her identical twin sister, Carol Infield Sender, and another sister, Janet; her children Matt, Susie, Karen, Victoria and Jenny; and her grandchildren Chelsea, Zach, Robert, Josh, Spencer, Megan and Dean. She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall Siff, in 2007 and a son, Bruce, in 1999.

Her long and varied career made her a familiar and respected presence across generations of television and film audiences, and she is remembered for her steady contributions to the craft and her generous spirit.