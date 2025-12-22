$BULLISH Targets A $5B Milestone:“Bullish Manifesto” Launches A Solana Meme Coin Campaign To Flip The Bullish Stock

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)A new Solana meme coin, $BULLISH, has launched with a clear, headline-friendly target: flip the market cap of Bullish (BLSH), a public company the project describes as sitting around the $5B mark.

The campaign is being introduced alongside a narrative article titled“The Bullish Manifesto,” written by Patrick, which argues that traditional capital formation often ends the same way: early money exits near the top while retail buyers arrive late and absorb the drawdown.

The manifesto angle

In“The Bullish Manifesto,” Patrick claims“big money exited at the top” of $BLSH while retail kept buying and was left to suffer, a pattern he says shows up repeatedly across IPO cycles.

He says the thesis pushed him to exit his entire $BLSH position and pivot into a public experiment with one goal:

“Demonstrate, in real time, that a meme coin version can outperform every traditional capital stack that came before it, starting by flipping the $BLSH stock valued at $5.6B MC.”

Why the campaign is leaning into the GameStop playbook

The story is designed to feel familiar to anyone who watched the GameStop era unfold.

The $BULLISH narrative points to a moment when crowd conviction challenged institutional positioning and turned a“far-fetched” outcome into a market event. It also name-checks the archetype of the retail catalyst: Roaring Kitty, whose posts became synonymous with collective belief and a refusal to back down.

In the project's framing, it was another reminder that large institutions can take outsized risks while ordinary people live with the consequences.

$BULLISH positions itself as a crypto-native remix of that energy: a simple ticker, a simple mission, and a community goal that can be understood in one sentence.

The scoreboard: $BLSH vs $BULLISH

At the time of writing (per the project's own comparison), Bullish (BLSH) sits around a $5B market cap, while $BULLISH sits near $20M.

The campaign argues that“flipping the stock” implies a roughly 250x move from current levels, while acknowledging the core memecoin reality: outcomes depend on attention, liquidity, and sustained community momentum.

Where the campaign lives



Follow campaign updates on X

Track the token's live chart Visit the official site

Contract address (Solana): C2omVhcvt3DDY77S2KZzawFJQeETZofgZ4eNWWkXpump

About Bullish Degen

Bullish Degen ($BULLISH) is a Solana-based meme token positioned as a culture-first movement built on resilience, community, and unshakable optimism. The brand leans into a simple mission: keep the energy bullish, keep building, and keep showing up, even when markets get ugly. Bullish Degen focuses on community identity through visual culture, official merchandise, and interactive tooling like its PFP generator, all hosted on Bullish Degen. The project's rallying cry is direct and meme-native:“You're not bullish enough.” For real-time updates and announcements, follow X.