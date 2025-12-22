Turkey Arrests Senior ISIS-K Member, Thwarts Planned Attacks

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Turkey's intelligence agency has captured a senior member of Islamic State's Khorasan branch in a covert operation carried out near the Afghanistan–Pakistan border, Turkish state media reported on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Yahya and also known by the alias Mohammed Goren, was described as a high-ranking ISKP operative involved in planning suicide attacks across several countries.

According to Anadolu Agency, the operation helped prevent planned suicide bombings in Turkey and elsewhere, dealing a significant blow to the group's external attack network.

Turkish intelligence officials said the suspect, a Turkish national, was detained in a secret cross-border operation and later brought to Turkey. Authorities did not disclose when the arrest took place or whether Afghan or Pakistani officials were involved.

The report said Goren had received ideological and military training in Islamic State camps and gradually rose through the ranks, eventually being tasked with organising attacks in Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of Europe.

Officials said his arrest has yielded critical intelligence on Islamic State's recruitment methods, logistics and operational planning, strengthening Turkey's counterterrorism capabilities.

Islamic State has previously carried out deadly attacks in Turkey, including the 2017 New Year's Eve assault on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, highlighting the persistent threat posed by the group.

