Cloudy Weather To Persist In Valley Till Dec 29: Met

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Cloudy weather conditions are likely to persist across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, the Meteorological Department said on Monday, as the region continues to experience the effects of recent precipitation.

The MeT said the weather is expected to remain partly to generally cloudy across most parts of the Union Territory, with intermittent light rain in plains and light snowfall in higher reaches at some locations.

The department said that for Monday, generally cloudy conditions are expected, with the possibility of light rain or snow at scattered to fairly widespread places during the afternoon hours. From December 23 to 29, the weather is likely to stay partly to generally cloudy across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Between December 30 and January 1, some areas may witness light rainfall in the plains and light snowfall over higher reaches, while conditions from January 2 to 3 are expected to remain partly to generally cloudy.

Earlier, on Monday, the MeT forecasted another spell of snow or rain over the next 12 hours.

Officials said that recent precipitation has kept day temperatures below normal at many stations, while night temperatures have remained above normal at several places. Foggy conditions are also expected to continue in the plains of Jammu division, particularly during morning and night hours.

Meanwhile, the rainfall and snowfall had a positive impact on air quality across the Valley. The Meteorological Department said the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed significant improvement following the rain.

“There has been a clear improvement in air quality due to the rainfall. After this spell, the weather is expected to remain dry and cold from December 23 to December 30,” another official said.