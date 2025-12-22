NITI: Canada, US, UK Top Picks For Indian Students

Representational Photo

New Delhi- Canada, the USA, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany have emerged as the top five international higher education destinations for Indian students, according to a report released by NITI Aayog on Monday.

In 2024, Canada was the top international higher education destination with a total of 4,27,000 Indian students visiting the country. This was followed by the USA with 3,37,630 Indian students, the United Kingdom with 1,85,000, Australia (1,22,202), and Germany (42,997), the report said.

It further said that India is the world's largest source country of international students with over 13.35 lakh students studying overseas in 2024. Also, the country has the largest higher education age cohort (18-23 years) in the world, 15.5 crore.

“In 2024, for every 1 international student coming to India, 28 Indian students went abroad, underscoring a significant brain drain for the country,” it said.

About the inflow of foreign students in India, the report titled 'Internationalisation of Higher Education in India' presented the data of 2021-22.

Nepal, Afghanistan, the USA, Bangladesh and the UAE were the top source countries of international students in India in 2021-22, it said.

As per the report, Canada, the US, UK and Australia host 8.5 lakh Indian students who spent Rs 2.9 lakh crore on higher education in 2023-2024.

At the same time, Latvia has the highest 17.4 per cent of Indian students, followed by Ireland hosting 15.3 per cent, and Germany, 10.1 per cent.