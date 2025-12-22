Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services In India

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)~ Bangladesh has suspended visa services in its high commission in New Delhi and its mission in Tripura amid mounting strain in ties between the two countries.

The decision to suspend the visa services was taken after groups of protesters held demonstrations outside the two missions, people familiar with the matter said.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi put out a public notice mentioning the suspension of visa services in view of unavoidable circumstances.

The assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Tripura also made a similar announcement on the suspension of visa services after protests were held outside the mission on Sunday.

It is learnt that a private operator tasked by Dhaka to process visa applications in West Bengal's Siliguri has also suspended its services.

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi last week. Hadi was a prominent face in the anti-government protests that forced the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.