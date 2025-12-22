J & K Cabinet Okays 5 Marla Land For Flood Victims
Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Monday approved a policy for the allotment of five marlas of land to people affected by floods and cloudbursts, besides clearing a proposal to enhance the salary of Village Level Workers, official sources said.
Sources said that the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and attended by all ministers, cleared a series of proposals submitted by various departments.ADVERTISEMENT
According to the sources, the Cabinet gave its nod to the allotment of five marlas of land to families affected by floods and cloudbursts earlier this year, a move aimed at providing relief and rehabilitation to those who lost land or homes during the natural calamities.ADVERTISEMENT
The Cabinet also approved a proposal to designate District Panchayat Officers posted in Assistant Commissioner Panchayat offices as Block Development Officers, a step intended to strengthen administrative functioning at the grassroots level.
In another key decision, the Cabinet cleared the enhancement of salaries of Village Level Workers and Multipurpose Workers by upgrading them from Level-2 to Level-4, addressing a long-pending demand of field-level staff.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment