Between Imports & Outages: Why J&K's Power Promises Fell Short In 2025

Representational Photo

Srinagar- As 2025 draws to a close, Jammu and Kashmir's power sector stands exposed between ambitious promises and harsh realities. The year saw recurring power shortages, rising dependence on imported electricity, seasonal uncertainty in generation, and ageing infrastructure, all of which combined to deliver an unreliable supply and growing public frustration.

While the government pushed reforms such as smart metering, infrastructure upgrades and revenue improvement, developments through the year showed that the path towards energy self-reliance remains long and complex.

Heavy dependence on imported power

By the third week of December, Jammu and Kashmir was importing over 95 percent of its electricity, leaving the region highly vulnerable during peak winter demand. Officials said imports ranged between 2,900 and 3,100 MW during peak hours, and 2,400 to 2,800 MW during other periods.

The actual demand in Kashmir hovered around 2,400 to 2,500 MW, while Jammu's demand ranged between 1,400 and 1,500 MW. Against an availability of about 3,100 to 3,200 MW, the region faced an overall deficit of nearly 800 MW.

Hydro collapse, coal and solar dominance

In February, officials revealed that Jammu and Kashmir was relying on 85 to 90 percent coal and solar power procured from other states, as local hydropower generation dropped by nearly 90 percent during winter.

With minimal local generation, authorities acknowledged that the region was effectively without its own power base for several months, intensifying dependence on external sources.

Power procurement from markets

During the lean season in August, Jammu and Kashmir procured nearly 40 to 50 percent of its electricity from power markets. Official documents showed that winter non availability of internal generation forced reliance on interstate power networks, further increasing costs.

Grim deficit projections

Looking ahead, official projections paint a worrying picture. Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, may face energy deficits ranging from 4,293 MW to nearly 10,000 MW over the next decade.

Studies suggest that by 2034–35, contracted capacity will fail to meet demand, particularly during winter months, with unserved energy estimated at around 8,730 million units.

Peak-hour surcharge proposal

Amid rising costs, the power department proposed a 20 percent surcharge during peak morning and evening hours, excluding agriculture consumers. The proposal, aimed at managing peak demand during harsh winters, awaits regulatory approval and has sparked concern among domestic consumers.

Rising future demand

Official estimates indicate that Jammu and Kashmir will require an additional 4,625 MW beyond planned capacities over the next nine years. Power demand is projected to grow by nearly 50 percent by 2034–35, with an annual increase of around six percent.