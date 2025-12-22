Fresh Snow, Rain Disrupt Air, Road Traffic In Kashmir

File photo

Srinagar- Fresh snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in the plains on Monday disrupted air and road traffic across Kashmir, while movement on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway remained slow due to single-lane operations at multiple stretches, officials said.

The recent precipitation slightly eased cold conditions across Jammu and Kashmir even as the India Meteorological Department forecast another spell of rain or snow over the next 12 hours.

The Traffic Police said movement on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway has been regulated from 4 pm on December 22 and will continue till 4 pm on December 23 due to the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles, leading to congestion at several single-lane stretches.

In view of inclement weather and the forecast of further precipitation, commuters were advised to undertake travel only after confirming highway conditions through official Traffic Control Units. Passenger light motor vehicles were asked to prefer daytime travel on the Jammu–Srinagar axis, while heavy motor vehicles were advised to avoid night travel, particularly between the Nashri and Navyug tunnels.

Officials said that subject to fair weather and improved road conditions, two-way movement of light vehicles and regulated movement of heavy vehicles was planned on NH-44 in coordination with the Traffic Control Unit Ramban.

Several key roads across the region were closed due to snow accumulation. The Kishtwar–Sintthan–Anantnag road, Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri road and the Mughal Road were shut for vehicular traffic, while security force convoys were allowed to move only after clearance from traffic authorities.

The Gurez–Bandipora road was also closed following snowfall. In north Kashmir, several interior roads were cut off due to snow accumulation, prompting the administration to launch snow clearance operations to restore connectivity.

Flights Cancelled at Srinagar Airport

Meanwhile, air traffic was also affected as IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled two flights from Srinagar Airport due to low visibility. In a post on X, the airport authorities advised passengers to check their flight status with the respective airlines for updates and alternate arrangements.