(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:19 AM EST - New Gold Inc.: Has filed and commenced mailing of the management information circular and related proxy materials for the special meeting of New Gold shareholders to be held on January 27, 2026 to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary (the "Purchaser") of Coeur Mining, Inc. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of New Gold. New Gold Inc. shares T are trading up $0.77 at $13.02.
